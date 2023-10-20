EU Said To Expand Border Monitoring Mission In Armenia

The diplomat told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that the EU will likely approve the expansion in the coming weeks. He could not say how many additional monitors are due to be sent to Armenia.

The mission currently consisting of 100 or so observers and experts was launched at the request of the Armenian government and with the stated aim of preventing or reducing ceasefire violations along the border. Russia, Armenia’s increasingly estranged ally, has opposed it from the outset, saying that it is part of broader U.S. and European Union efforts to drive Moscow out of the South Caucasus.

The Azerbaijani takeover of Nagorno-Karabakh has raised more fears in Yerevan that Azerbaijan will invade Armenia to open a land corridor to its Nakhichevan exclave. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian urged Western powers to prevent Baku from “provoking a new war in the region” when he addressed the European Parliament on Tuesday.

“We have made it very clear to President Aliyev and Azerbaijani representatives that we are very concerned by any attempt to infringe on Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said the diplomat. “This is something that we take seriously.”

In his words, the EU is committed to “helping to strengthen Armenia” in addition to continuing its efforts to broker a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict is on the agenda of a meeting in Luxemburg of the foreign ministers of EU member states scheduled for Monday. It will be chaired by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.