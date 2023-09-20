Armenian Police, Protesters Clash Again In Yerevan

The violence followed an opposition rally in Republic Square adjacent to the building surrounded by security forces. Speakers at the peaceful rally again blamed Pashinian for Azerbaijan’s latest military offensive that forced Karabakh’s leadership to agree to disband its armed forces and thus pave the way for full Azerbaijani control over the region.

Ishkhan Saghatelian, an opposition leader, told the protesters, many of them Karabakh Armenian refugees, that Armenia’s main opposition groups will “very soon” come up with a plan of actions aimed at toppling Pashinian. He said they will include a parliamentary motion of censure.

Andranik Tevanian, another speaker at the rally, made clear that the opposition will avoid any violence. Many of the protesters disagreed with that, demanding an immediate and more forceful push for regime change.

The clashes broke out shortly afterwards. Some demonstrators also threw rocks and other objects at the building and the police officers guarding it. The police made several arrests on the spot.

Five other people were arrested during and after a similar incident that occurred there late on Tuesday. According to health authorities, 26 protesters and 16 policemen were injured as a result. A spokesman for Armenia’s Investigative Committee told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that law-enforcement authorities are trying to identify organizers of the “mass disturbances.”