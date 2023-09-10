U.S. Warns Against ‘Use Of Force’ In Karabakh

“The United States is deeply concerned about the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. “We note that humanitarian supplies are positioned near both the Lachin and Aghdam routes, and we repeat our call for the immediate and simultaneous opening of both corridors to allow passage of desperately needed humanitarian supplies to the men, women, and children in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“We also urge leaders against taking any actions that raise tensions or distract from this goal. The use of force to resolve disputes is unacceptable,” added Blinken.

His statement followed Armenian claims that Azerbaijan is planning another military offensive in the conflict zone. The Armenian government reported an Azerbaijani military buildup there earlier this week. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian urged the international community to take “very serious measures” to thwart Baku’s alleged plans.

Pashinian on Saturday offered to hold “urgent” talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during phone calls with Blinken and the leaders of France, Germany and Iran. An aide to Aliyev said later in the day that no such offer has been communicated to him so far.

Yuri Kim, the acting U.S. assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia, spoke with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov by phone on Saturday for the second time in two days. Bayramov was reported to repeat Azerbaijani allegations about Armenian “provocations” against his country’s territorial integrity.

The Azerbaijani military said on Sunday that one of its soldiers was wounded in Karabakh after hitting a landmine which it claimed was planted by Karabakh Armenian forces during a “sabotage” raid. Karabakh’s army strongly denied the claim. It again accused Baku of preparing the ground for military action with increased “false reports” about Armenian ceasefire violations.