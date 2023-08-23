U.S. Denies Blocking UN Resolution On Karabakh

The Security Council discussed the worsening humanitarian crisis in Karabakh last week during an emergency meeting initiated by Armenia. Speaking at the meeting, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan urged it to demand the immediate reopening of the Lachin corridor, send a fact-finding mission to Karabakh and provide humanitarian aid to the region’s struggling population.

Although most of its members, notably the U.S. and Russia, urged the lifting of the Azerbaijani blockade, the Council stopped short of adopting a relevant resolution or statement.

“We have not seen a draft resolution, and claims that the U.S. is pressuring member countries not to sign a resolution are completely false,” the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan told the Armenpress news agency.

“As noted in our statement at the [UN Security Council] session, we remain deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and we’re encouraging the Azerbaijani government to open the Lachin Corridor to humanitarian, commercial and private traffic expeditiously,” it said.

Mirzoyan also dismissed the rumors, circulated by some media outlets, when he spoke during a news conference in Yerevan on Tuesday. He said he believes Washington realizes that a UN resolution would help to end the crisis in Karabakh.

An Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Monday that Armenia is not in a position to draft such a document because of not being a Security Council member.

The U.S., the European Union and Russia have repeatedly called on Azerbaijan to allow renewed commercial and humanitarian traffic through the Lachin corridor. Baku has dismissed their appeals.