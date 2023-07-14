Thousands Protest In Karabakh Against Azeri Blockade

Karabakh’s leadership and major political faction organized the protests one month after Baku further tightened the blockade by banning Russian peacekeepers from shipping limited amounts of food, medicine and fuel to Karabakh. On Tuesday, the Azerbaijani side also blocked the evacuation of seriously ill Karabakh patients to hospitals in Armenia carried out by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) through the Lachin corridor.

The punitive measures aggravated the shortages of essential items in the Armenian-populated region which had already been rationing food, fuel and electricity since last December’s disruption of commercial traffic through the corridor.

The Karabakh premier, Gurgen Nersisian, described the situation there as “critical” when he addressed the sizable crowd in Stepanakert’s central square. He said that Karabakh is running out of basic foodstuffs, life-saving drugs and even fuel reserved for ambulances. Nersisian went on to urge Armenia, Russia and the international community to do more to make Azerbaijan lift the blockade.

“What are you waiting for?” he said. “Do you want us to put the bodies of dead people in this square every day before reacting?”

“Tell me, how should I look in eyes of … a malnourished pregnant woman whose child may be born with defects, mothers whose biggest dream is to find a handful of fruit or candy for their children, people who stand in lines for hours to get a handful of sugar or oil,” Gegham Stepanian, Karabakh’s human rights ombudsman, said for his part.

The protesters then marched to the ICRC office in Stepanakert and the headquarters of the Russian peacekeepers located outside the Karabakh capital. Nersisian said that the peacekeepers must unblock the corridor to prevent a “humanitarian catastrophe” in Karabakh.

Russia has repeatedly called on Baku to lift the blockade but stopped short of ordering its troops to try to forcibly reopen the Lachin corridor. The United States and the European Union have also called for renewed traffic through the only road connecting Karabakh to Armenia.

Azerbaijan’s leaders continue to dismiss such appeals and deny the very fact of the blockade. Meeting with ICRC officials on Thursday, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov reportedly said that Baku is ready to allow the Red Cross to resume the medical evacuations from Karabakh. But he did not say when this could happen.

Armenia’s leadership regularly condemns the blockade as a gross violation of a Russian-brokered agreement that stopped the 2020 Armenian-Azerbaijani war. But it has not cancelled peace talks with Azerbaijan in protest. Aliyev is scheduled to hold yet another meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in Brussels on Saturday.

Pashinian’s domestic critics have accused him of washing his hands of Karabakh and its ethnic Armenian population through his recognition of Azerbaijani sovereignty over the region voiced in May. They say that Pashinian’s far-reaching move, also condemned by Karabakh’s leadership, only emboldened Baku.