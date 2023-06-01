EU Hosts Another Aliyev-Pashinian Meeting

They reported no concrete agreements following the meeting held on the sidelines of a European summit in Moldova’s capital Chisinau.

Aliyev and Pashinian were joined by EU chief Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Michel said they focused on an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty as well as “the security and rights” of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population, the restoration of transport links between the two South Caucasus nations and delimitation of their long border. He did not say whether the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders narrowed their differences on these issues.

“This meeting has been a good preparation for the next meeting,” Michel told reporters after the talks that lasted for about 90 minutes. “It will take place in Brussels on July 21.”

“It means that we are working hard and we intend to support all the positive efforts in the direction of normalization of the relations,” he said, adding that the EU “will do everything” to facilitate the conflict’s resolution.

Michel described the talks as “substantive” on his Twitter page. “Important to implement commitments,” he wrote.

Pashinian’s office confirmed that he and Aliyev will hold another trilateral meeting with Michel on July 21.

The three men made progress towards the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace deal at their last meeting in Brussels held on May 14. In particular, Pashinian confirmed that Yerevan is ready to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over Karabakh through such an accord.

Aliyev and Pashinian also held talks in Moscow on May 25. The talks hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to focus on the reopening of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border for commerce and cargo shipments.