UK ‘Very Encouraged’ By Pashinian’s Karabakh Approach

The Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process was on the agenda of British Foreign Office Minister Leo Docherty’s meetings with Pashinian and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan described by him as “very interesting.”

“We are very encouraged by their approach in terms of their desire to see progress towards peace,” Docherty told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service in an interview. “We note their democratic mandate and we applaud their approach to internal reform.”

“So let’s hope that progress can be made,” he said. “But of course it will require determination and courage from all political leaders across the region.”

Armenia and Azerbaijan appear to have already made significant progress towards a bilateral peace treaty during a series of Western-mediated talks held in recent weeks.

Pashinian on Monday explicitly acknowledged his readiness to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over Karabakh through that treaty. His statement drew strong condemnations from Karabakh’s leadership and the Armenian opposition.

Meeting with Docherty earlier on Tuesday, Pashinian again accused Azerbaijan of seeking to subject Karabakh’s population to “ethnic cleansing.” He pointed to Baku’s five-month blockade of the region’s sole land link with Armenia and the outside world.

Docherty suggested that an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace accord could put an end to the blockade.

“We have made the case to Azerbaijan to take steps that ensure that the free flow of people and goods can be fully resumed,” he said. “I think our judgment is that it’s through a broader settlement that progress will be made in this regard.”

British-Armenian relations were another focus of Docherty’s talks with the Armenian leaders. The two sides agreed to embark on a “strategic dialogue” aimed at deepening bilateral ties.

“You are right to state that we have very strong alliances with Turkey as a fellow NATO member and with Azerbaijan as a close partner, especially with regards to energy,” said the British official. “But those relationships shouldn’t hinder our having a deep and meaningful relationship with Armenia.”