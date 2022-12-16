British Spy Chief Visits Armenia

In a short statement on the meeting, the Armenian government’s press office said Pashinian and Moore discussed “processes taking place in the South Caucasus.”

“Topics relating to regional and international security were also addressed,” added the statement.

No other details were reported. Photographs of the meeting released by the office showed that Armen Abazian, the head of Armenia’s National Security Service, was also in attendance.

Moore, who runs the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) also known as MI6, arrived in Armenia just four days after meeting with Armen Grigorian, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, in London. According to Grigorian’s office, they discussed “prospects for bilateral security cooperation.”

It was not clear whether the British spy chief is also scheduled to travel to neighboring Azerbaijan or Georgia.

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns visited Armenia and met with Pashinian in July. Few details of those talks were made public.