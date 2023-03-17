Yerevan Mayor Resigns

Sargsian gave no clear reason for his resignation when he announced it at a meeting with other senior officials from the municipal administration.

“Now that the [next] elections of the city council are approaching and there is quite good cooperation between the mayor’s office and the government I want to announce my resignation,” he said, adding that he will remain part of Armenia’s ruling “political team.”

The elections of a new municipal council empowered to appoint the mayor are due to be held September. It was not immediately clear whether Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s Civil Contract party, which controls the current council, engineered Sargsian’s resignation to bring forward the vote.

The ruling party announced a year ago that former Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinian will be its mayoral candidate in 2023. Avinian was appointed as one of the city’s five deputy mayors in September.

The Armenian press has been rife with speculation lately that Avinian has low approval ratings and is overshadowed by Sargsian despite leading most official ceremonies organized by the municipality.

The outgoing mayor stressed that he supports Avinian’s mayoral bid and hopes that Pashinian’s party will win the upcoming polls.

None of Armenia’s major opposition groups have fielded mayoral candidates so far.

The current Yerevan council appointed Sargsian as mayor in December 2021 right after ousting his predecessor Hayk Marutian, who fell out with Pashinian following the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh. Marutian, who is a former TV comedian, has since been coy about his participation in the 2023 polls.