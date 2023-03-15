Armenian Military Reports Arms Acquisitions In 2022

Papikian said that they included mortars, air defense and anti-tank rocket systems, drones as well as demining, communication and night-vision surveillance equipment. He declined to reveal the sources, quantities or monetary value of the arms acquisitions.

“I can’t tell where we bought them from. It’s a secret,” Papikian told the Armenian parliament committee on defense and security.

In an apparent reference to Russia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian complained last September that “our allies” have failed to deliver weapons to Armenia despite contracts signed with them in the last two years.

At around the same time, Armenia reportedly signed contracts for the purchase of $245 million worth of Indian multiple-launch rocket systems, anti-tank rockets and ammunition. Papikian explored the possibility of more such deals when he visited India in October.

Indian media reported afterwards that the two sides signed in November a $155 million deal to supply Indian 155-milimeter self-propelled howitzers to the Armenian army in the coming years. Yerevan has not officially confirmed that either.

Armenia’s military spending is projected to rise by over 40 percent to 506 billion drams ($1.3 billion) this year.

Earlier in September, the Armenian military suffered serious casualties and territorial losses in border clashes with Azerbaijani forces. Armenian opposition leaders portrayed them as further proof of Pashinian’s incompetence and inability to protect the country’s borders. They said that his administration has done little to rebuild the armed forces since the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

During the parliament committee’s meeting with Papikian, an opposition lawmaker, Anna Grigorian, expressed serious concern over the state of Armenian army fortifications along the volatile border with Azerbaijan.

The minister acknowledged that “things on the frontlines are not as we would all like them to be.” But he insisted that “everything is being done” to strengthen Armenian military positions.

“There is a great deal of work to be done in the army and … I will bring that work to its successful completion,” added Papikian.