15 Armenian Soldiers Die In Fire At Military Barracks

According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, the fire erupted overnight at the barracks of an engineer-sapper company in a military unit in Azat, a village in eastern Gegharkunik province, some 110 kilometers east of Yerevan.

Citing the “preliminary” findings of military investigators, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Defense Minister Suren Papikian blamed it on a serious violation of fire-safety rules.

Pashinian said an officer of the unit used a large amount of gasoline to start a fire in a woodstove heating the barracks. He said the Armenian army’s General Staff strictly banned the use of gasoline and other highly inflammable liquids for such purposes in a written order issued as recently as on December 21.

“Primitive compliance with this order would have prevented the accident,” Pashinian added during a weekly session of his cabinet.

Papikian announced, for its part, that a number of military officers have already been sacked over what was one of the deadliest non-combat accidents ever registered in Armenia’s armed forces.

The sacked officers included Vahram Grigorian, the commander of the army’s Second Corps stationed in Gegharkunik. Grigorian’s three deputies and the chief of the Defense Ministry’s fire-safety service were also reportedly fired.

Law-enforcement authorities did report any arrests as of Thursday afternoon. According to them, all 15 victims of the fire were army conscripts.