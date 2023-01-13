Armenia Insists On International Mission To Lachin Corridor

Speaking at a virtual international conference organized by India, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said world powers should pressure Baku to end the “inhuman” blockade that has led to severe shortages of basic goods in Karabakh and brought the economic life there to a standstill.

“Azerbaijan's continued provocations and aggressive actions show that the lack of adequate accountability mechanisms only encourages Azerbaijan to question the determination and willingness of the international community to take action,” he said.

Yerevan already called earlier this month for the urgent dispatch of an international mission to Karabakh and the sole road connecting it to Armenia.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian charged in late December that Russian peacekeepers have become a “silent witness” to Baku’s efforts to “depopulate” Karabakh through the blockade. He said Moscow should come up with a plan to reopen the corridor or seek a multinational peacekeeping force in Karabakh.

Russian officials rejected the criticism, saying that the peacekeepers are doing their best to end the crisis. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also stressed that the United Nations cannot authorize an alternative peacekeeping operation in Karabakh without Baku’s consent.

The UN Security Council discussed the Azerbaijani blockade on December 20 during an emergency session initiated by Armenia. The United States, Russia, France and other members of the council urged Baku to reopen the vital road. But they failed to agree on a relevant statement.

Azerbaijani protesters blocked the road on December 12, demanding that Baku be allowed to inspect “illegal” mines in Karabakh and assess their environmental impact. The Armenian side has rejected the demand as a violation of the Russian-brokered agreement that stopped the 2020 war.