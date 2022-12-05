Azerbaijan Expects More Talks On Peace Treaty With Armenia

Bayramov did not specify where the talks could take place and whether they would involve the leaders of the two South Caucasus foes or their top diplomats.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian were due to meet in Brussels on December 7.

Aliyev cancelled the meeting late last month, objecting to French President Emmanuel Macron’s participation in it sought by Armenia. Aliyev claimed that Pashinian set that condition in order to drag out the negotiating process and prevent the signing of the peace treaty.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan denied that on October 28, saying that the Armenian government wants to negotiate such a deal “as soon as possible.” He said Yerevan presented its unspecified proposals regarding the document and received a formal reply from Baku on October 27.

Bayramov spoke on Monday of a “third package” of peace proposals put forward by Baku.

“We think that the third phase of negotiations on a draft peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia could be held before the end of this year,” he told a joint news conference with Lavrov.

Bayramov did not disclose the Azerbaijani proposals or say whether they are the reply to Yerevan cited by Mirzoyan. But he did indicate that Baku continues to insist that the peace accord be based on key elements which it presented to Yerevan in March this year.

Those elements include mutual recognition by Armenia and Azerbaijan of each other’s territorial integrity. This would presumably mean Armenian recognition of Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Lavrov said last week Pashinian effectively recognized Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan in a joint statement with Aliyev, French President Emmanuel Macron and EU chief Charles Michel issued after their October 6 meeting in Prague.

In what appeared to be another jibe at Pashinian, the Russian minister again mentioned that “landmark” statement at the news conference with Bayramov. “The solution of the problem is greatly facilitated,” he said tartly.

Russia has advocated a different peace deal that would indefinitely delay an agreement on Karabakh’s status. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized this in October. Pashinian repeatedly stated afterwards that he backs this formula and hopes Moscow will get Baku to accept it.

Lavrov complained on December 1 that the Prague statement made things much harder for the Russians. Aliyev was ready to consider the Russian version of the Armenian-Azerbaijani treaty before the summit held in the Czech capital, he said.