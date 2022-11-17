Armenian Defense Chief Meets With Visiting U.S. General

According to a statement issued by the Armenian ministry, issues related to cooperation in the field of defense were discussed at the meeting.

The ministry provided no further details.

The high-ranking American military official arrived in Yerevan for a two-day visit on November 16.

The U.S. embassy in Armenia said on Wednesday that during his visit Lasica was due to meet with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikian, Chief of General Staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces General Edward Asrian and Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigorian “to discuss the U.S.-Armenian security relationship and regional security issues.”

“Major General Lasica will participate in a dedication ceremony to mark the completion of new barracks, dining facility, and conference room funded by the United States at the Zar Peacekeeping Training Area,” the U.S. embassy said.