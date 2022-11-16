One Armenian Soldier Killed, Seven Injured In Military Truck Rollover

The official report did not disclose the location where the incident happened or other circumstances of the Kamaz’s rollover, saying that it occurred at around 9:50 am local time.

It identified the killed solder as 22-year-old Grigor Grigorian.

According to the report, the injured soldiers were taken to a garrison hospital where they “have been examined and are receiving the necessary medical care.”

“The injuries of the servicemen are not life-threatening,” the ministry said.

“An investigation is underway to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident,” it added, offering condolences to the victim’s family, friends and fellow servicemen.