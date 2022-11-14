Armenia Reaffirms Support For ‘Russian Proposals’ On Peace With Azerbaijan

According to the Armenian premier’s press office, at the meeting with Russia’s co-chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Minsk Group, special representative of the Russian foreign minister on supporting normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan Igor Khovaev, Pashinian referred to the proposals that he said were presented by the Russian side still in August of this year.

He said that he had already publicly stated his support for these proposals before.

The parties reportedly discussed issues related to the results of the latest trilateral meeting of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, the process of the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev pledged to “actively” work on a bilateral peace treaty but appeared to have failed to iron out their differences on its key provisions during talks hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi on October 31.

In public remarks several days before the meeting Putin claimed that the United States had put forward an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty that would commit Yerevan to recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan. He implied that Moscow favored a different deal that would keep Karabakh’s status unresolved.

Meeting with Putin prior to the tripartite talks in Sochi, Pashinian said he supported “the Russian draft of basic principles and parameters” of the peace accord.

“I hope that you will support the [Armenian] proposal to refer to this document in the text of today’s possible trilateral statement following our trilateral meeting,” he said to the Russian leader.

The statement issued after the talks contained no such reference.

In an interview with Armenia’s Public Television on November 12 Pashinian said that it is Russia that should answer the question on whether the “Russian proposals” are still valid.

Answering a corresponding question from the interviewer, the Armenian prime minister said: “We said we agree. We asked and got an answer. But I think that since the topic became public after the statement of the president of Russia at [the meeting of the] Valdai [discussion club], I’d address your question to the Russian Federation and let them answer publicly.”