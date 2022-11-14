Yerevan, Stepanakert Deny Breaking Ceasefire

Earlier, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said that Armenia’s armed forces used firearms to shoot at Azerbaijan army positions in the Kalbajar district on November 13 evening and “members of the illegal Armenian armed formations” fired at Azerbaijani army positions in the east of the Karabakh region.

It said that Azerbaijan forces took “corresponding measures” in retaliation.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry and Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic Armenian defense army described the reports as disinformation.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have traded accusations about ceasefire violations along their tense border for weeks after the latest most serious fighting in mid-September since the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia said one of its soldiers was heavily wounded by an “enemy shot” on November 10. No loss of life on either side has been reported in the recent incidents.

As part of an arrangement reached by the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and President Ilham Aliyev, and French President Emmanuel Macron, and President of the European Council Charles Michel, a civilian monitoring mission of the European Union was deployed along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border from Armenia’s side last month.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Pashinian’s ambassador-at-large Edmon Marukian wrote about ‘daily attacks’ against Armenia’s sovereign territory that he suggested were “well documented” by the EU’s mission.

“Daily attacks by Azerbaijan’s army into Armenian sovereign territory are well documented by the recently deployed EU Monitoring Capacity in Armenia. The mission will make it clear for the EU and others that attacks are unprovoked and are well planned terror by Azerbaijan towards Armenian statehood,” Marukian wrote.

The EU Monitoring Capacity does not comment on its current mission for the media.