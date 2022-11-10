Armenian Soldier Wounded Along Azerbaijani Border

A spokesman for Armenia’s Ministry of Defense said the incident happened at an eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at around 10:30 on Thursday.

Aram Torosian said the Armenian soldier was wounded by “an enemy shot.”

“The soldier is in a severe condition,” he added, identifying the wounded private only by initials of his name.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense issued a statement, denying the report by the Armenian side and calling it a “lie.”

“Azerbaijani units did not open fire in the mentioned direction,” the statement said.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of ceasefire violations along their tense border in recent days, reporting no casualties, however.

On Wednesday, Baku also accused ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh of firing at Azerbaijan military positions in the east of the region the previous night. De facto Armenian authorities in Stepanakert denied the accusation.

Reports about shooting along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and in Karabakh come days after the latest round of talks focused on a peace deal between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, that was hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on November 7.

In his public comments at the meeting Blinken praised Armenia and Azerbaijan for taking “courageous steps” toward peace.

In a statement issued on the results of the talks the Armenian and Azerbaijani ministers said they agreed to expedite their negotiations and organize another meeting in the coming weeks.