U.S. ‘Deeply Disturbed’ By Killing Of Armenian POWs

“The United States is deeply disturbed by recent reports of Azerbaijani soldiers executing unarmed Armenian prisoners,” said Ned Price, the spokesman for the U.S. State Department.

“We call for a full and impartial investigation. Those responsible for any atrocities must be held to account,” he wrote on Twitter.

Price clearly reacted to a video posted on Azerbaijani social media accounts on Sunday. It shows several Armenian servicemen being shot dead by their captors at what looks like a frontline position.

The video caused shock and indignation in Armenia, with the authorities in Yerevan accusing the Azerbaijani army of committing yet another war crime.

Armenia’s human rights ombudswoman said later on Sunday that it was filmed on September 13 hours after Azerbaijani forces attacked and seized some of the Armenian army positions along the border between the two states.

Azerbaijan’s Office of the Prosecutor-General said on Monday that it has ordered an inquiry into the gruesome footage.