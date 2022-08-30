EU’s Michel Phones Armenian, Azeri Leaders Ahead Of Summit

Michel, who heads the European Union’s top decision-making body, reported the “preparatory calls” on his Twitter page. He gave no details of the conversations.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s office said he discussed with Michel the agenda of the Brussels talks slated for Wednesday. For its part, the Armenian government said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and the EU leader expressed hope that the talks will be productive.

The previous meetings of the three men took place in April and May. Michel reported major progress after them. In particular, he said on May 23 that Aliyev and Pashinian agreed to “advance discussions” on a comprehensive peace treaty between their countries.

Aliyev’s chief foreign policy aide, Hikmet Hajiyev, said over the weekend that the upcoming summit should result in the formation of a working group tasked with drafting the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty. Pashinian’s office did not confirm or deny that.

Baku wants the treaty to uphold Azerbaijani sovereignty over Karabakh. Yerevan has said, for its part, that such a document should address the disputed territory’s status.