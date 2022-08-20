Մատչելիության հղումներ

Man Found Dead After Breaking Into Mayor’s Office In Armenian Town

The logo of the Armenian police.

An armed man who broke into the mayor’s office in Masis, a town near the Armenian capital Yerevan, last night was found dead inside the building, the police said early on Saturday.

According to a police report cited by Armenian news websites, the apparently drunk man threw a hand-grenade and fired shots from inside the building where only a cleaner and a security guard were at the moment of the attack.

Both were reportedly evacuated and were unscathed.

A representative of the police’s press department told local media that the attacker had made no demands and shot himself as law-enforcement officers were trying to negotiate with him.

No casualties were reported among the police.

The attacker was later identified as 36-year-old Eduard Markarian, a former member of Masis’s municipal assembly.

His motives for carrying out an apparent armed intrusion were not clear immediately as an investigation was launched into the attack.

