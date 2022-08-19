Leaders Of Armenia, Georgia Inaugurate ‘Friendship Bridge’

The construction of the facility over the river Debed called “Friendship Bridge” began jointly by Armenia and Georgia in July 2021 and was completed earlier this month.

The project carried out through a €6 million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will help the two countries facilitate regional trade and passenger flow over the natural boundary marking the state border.

According to the press office of the Armenian prime minister, Pashinian and Garibashvili highlighted the importance of the bridge in facilitating bilateral traffic.

The two leaders reportedly noted intensive high-level contacts that “testify to the dynamic development of Armenian-Georgian relations and the high level of political dialogue.”

In his remarks at the ceremony Pashinian, in particular, stressed that the inauguration of the bridge was testimony to “close and versatile Armenian-Georgian partnership.”

“No doubt, centuries-old relations between our two fraternal countries based on common values and historical heritage need similar modern infrastructures which are consonant with the requirements of the time and create a strong foundation for our further large-scale cooperation,” the Armenian premier said.

“I am more than sure that there are all prerequisites today for developing and deepening our relations with fraternal Georgia in accordance with important foreign-policy priorities of the Republic of Armenia,” Pashinian added.

Garibashvili, for his part, also emphasized that friendship between Georgia and Armenia is measured by many centuries and added that relations between the two countries are “not only an example of brotherhood and friendship, but a prerequisite for prosperity, stability, security and development in the region.”

“The Friendship Bridge, which we have built together, embodies the success of our cooperation and friendship,” the Georgian prime minister said, adding that it will help double traffic between the two countries.

The Friendship Bridge consists of two separate 160-meter-long bridges in both directions, each of which is 11.85 meters wide. They are located at a distance of one meter from each other. The total width of the bridges is 24.7 meters.

The structure of the old bridge used by the sides before the construction of the new one is expected to be strengthened so that it can be used as an alternative road.