Yerevan Authorities Seek To Enforce Ban On Street Trade

Under the current regulations, people caught selling things in the street can be fined between 70,000 and 100,000 drams ($170-$245). Most street vendors, including sellers of vegetables and fruits, however, are not discouraged by such fines that they often do not even pay.

The mayor’s office now suggests that the powers of inspectors be broadened to allow them, besides issuing fines, also to confiscate the goods sold in the street or the means of trade used by the vendors.

The measure was approved by the Armenian government during its August 18 meeting and now needs to go through parliament.

Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsian said that it will be put on the agenda of the next session of the National Assembly which is due to reconvene after summer recess in September.

Meanwhile, street vendors in Yerevan that RFE/RL’s Armenian Service talked to voiced their discontent with the steps of the municipality.

“If they don’t let us sell our goods, what shall we do, how shall we earn our living?” one street vendor complained.

Earlier this month authorities in Gyumri also moved to enforce the ban on street trade in several locations in the second largest city of Armenia. Similar measures taken by Gyumri’s municipality in the past would not solve the problem, however.