Մատչելիության հղումներ

Հայերեն English Русский
«Ազատության» բոլոր կայքերը
РУС ENG
site logo site logo
Նախորդը Հաջորդը
ՀՐԱՏԱՊ
Նախորդը Հաջորդը
Ուղիղ
in English

At Least 1 Killed, 20 Injured As Explosion Rocks Trade Center In Yerevan

Explosion and fire at the Surmalu market in Yerevan, August 14, 2022.

At least one person has been killed and 20 others injured in an explosion that took place in a Yerevan trade center on Sunday afternoon, causing a fire in the mostly open-air sprawling facilities just off the city center.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations says firefighters and rescuers are working on the scene at the popular fair called Surmalu where both wholesale and retail trade is available.

Ambulance Service Director Taguhi Stepanian confirmed to RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that at least 11 people had been taken to different hospitals in the Armenian capital. But the number of injured people may increase, she said.

No cause of the explosion has been reported yet.

Surmalu is known as a market where fireworks, firecrackers and other pyrotechnics are also sold.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG