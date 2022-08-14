At Least 1 Killed, 20 Injured As Explosion Rocks Trade Center In Yerevan

The Ministry of Emergency Situations says firefighters and rescuers are working on the scene at the popular fair called Surmalu where both wholesale and retail trade is available.

Ambulance Service Director Taguhi Stepanian confirmed to RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that at least 11 people had been taken to different hospitals in the Armenian capital. But the number of injured people may increase, she said.

No cause of the explosion has been reported yet.

Surmalu is known as a market where fireworks, firecrackers and other pyrotechnics are also sold.