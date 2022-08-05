Blinken, Pashinian Discuss Karabakh Escalation

According to the Armenian government’s readout of the call, Pashinian accused Azerbaijan of “deviating” from key terms of the Russian-brokered ceasefire that stopped the 2020 war in Karabakh. He also reaffirmed his administration’s stated commitment to “regional peace and stability.”

“Secretary of State Blinken expressed concern about the tension and willingness to assist in stabilizing the situation,” added the statement.

Blinken and the State Department did not immediately make any statements on the call.

The department spokesman, Ned Price, called for “immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation” on Wednesday hours after two Karabakh Armenian soldiers were killed and 19 others wounded in fighting with Azerbaijani forces.

“The recent increase in tensions underscores the need for a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” said Price.

Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed, among other things, the situation in the Karabakh conflict zone when they spoke on Thursday.

The top U.S. diplomat held separate phone calls with Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on July 25. He said afterwards that he sees a “historic opportunity to achieve peace in the region.”