Freed Oppositionist’s Brother Quits Armenian Central Bank

Chalabian was released from prison late on Wednesday more than two months after being arrested on what he calls trumped-up charges resulting from his political activities.

Chalabian’s younger brother Ara has until now headed the Central Bank’s Department of Corporate Services and Development. Armenian news websites claimed earlier this month that the Central Bank governor, Martin Galstian, has told him to step down, citing an order from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.

An article subsequently posted on Hetq.am said the brothers’ father made the same allegation in a private conversation. It said Galstian told Ara Chalabian that he himself will have to resign if the latter refuses to quit.

The Central Bank’s press service did not confirm or refute those reports when it was contacted by RFE/RL’s Armenian earlier this week. Pashinian’s office has declined to comment on them.

Ara Chalabian gave no reasons for his resignation when he announced it on Facebook.

“Starting today, I am no longer working at the Central Bank of Armenia, where I have been for quite a time, received and given back a lot,” he wrote. “I celebrate the freedom in my life and will conquer the world, as one of my good colleagues likes to say.”

Avetik Chalabian made no explicit mention of his brother’s exit from the bank in a Facebook post made two hours later. He said only that the Armenian authorities “will try to continue their campaign against me and members of my family” who already “have borne the brunt” of it.

Chalabian was set free immediately after the expiry of the maximum period of his arrest. Prosecutors did not ask a court to extend it.

Chalabian, who leads a small opposition party, was arrested on May 13 on charges of trying to pay university students to participate in daily anti-government demonstrations in Yerevan. The 49-year-old rejects the charges as government retribution for his active participation in the protests aimed at forcing Pashinian to resign. The prosecutors deny any political motives.