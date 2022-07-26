Another Armenia-Azerbaijan Summit Planned

“As far as I know, negotiations are in progress on another meeting of the leaders of the two countries, which should take place some time later,” Eduard Aghajanian, the chairman of the parliament committee on foreign relations, told reporters. “I can’t give any concrete dates [for the meeting.]”

“There is quite a bit of activity on the diplomatic front,” added Aghajanian.

Aliyev and Pashinian met twice in Brussels this spring for talks hosted by European Council President Charles Michel. The latter said in May that they agreed to meet in the Belgian capital again in July or August.

Michel phoned Aliyev on July 4 to discuss “all issues on the Brussels agenda for the Azerbaijan-Armenia dialogue.” He said the European Union will continue to mediate peace talks between the two conflicting sides.

Russia has denounced the EU’s mediation efforts, saying that they are part of the West’s attempts to hijack Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks and use the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the standoff over Ukraine. Incidentally, Pashinian spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on July 6.

Both Aliyev and Pashinian held phone calls with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken late on Monday. The U.S. State Department spokesman, Ned Price, said Blinken “encouraged” Baku and Yerevan to continue their dialogue and reaffirmed U.S. support for their “productive EU-brokered discussions.”

He also reiterated that the United States “stands ready to engage bilaterally and with likeminded partners to help Armenia and Azerbaijan find a long-term comprehensive peace,” added Price.