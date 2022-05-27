Aliyev Again Rules Out Status For Karabakh

Aliyev also said that the planned demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will uphold Azerbaijani sovereignty over Karabakh.

In March this year, Azerbaijan presented Armenia with five elements which it wants to be at the heart of a peace treaty between the two nations. They include a mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity. Yerevan said they should be complemented by other issues relating to the future of status of Karabakh and the security of its population.

Baku effectively dismissed the Armenian counterproposals before Aliyev’s latest meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian held in Brussels on Sunday. Pashinian indicated on Wednesday that the two sides continue to disagree on the agenda of talks on the peace treaty.

“Azerbaijan believes that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is resolved while Armenia believes that it’s not,” he told the Armenian parliament.

The Russian news agency RIA Novosti quoted Aliyev as saying that “there can be no talk of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“This is Azerbaijani territory and the whole world recognizes this,” he said. “This is why the first session of the commission on the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia is very important.”

Aliyev claimed that the demarcation process is “automatically and officially putting an end to the territorial claims made against Azerbaijan by revanchist, fascist forces in Armenia.”

Some Armenian opposition leaders have likewise said that by demarcating the border Yerevan will recognize Karabakh as a part of Azerbaijan. Pashinian and his political allies deny this, saying that Karabakh’s final status is a separate issue.

Armenian and Azerbaijani government delegations headed by deputy prime ministers of the two states held the first round of demarcation talks on Tuesday. Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigorian said on Friday that they discussed “only organizational issues of further joint work.”

“In this sense, I consider the meeting totally constructive,” Grigorian told the TASS news agency.

He said the two sides have yet to agree on the date of their next meeting that will be held in Moscow.