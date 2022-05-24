Pashinian Briefs Blinken On Armenian-Azeri Summit

According to the Armenian government’s readout of the call, Pashinian “shared his impressions” of the five-hour talks hosted and mediated by the European Union’s top official, Charles Michel, in Brussels on Sunday.

He described them as “generally positive” while complaining about “comments” that “had nothing to do with the content of the discussions” held in Brussels.

Pashinian apparently alluded to Aliyev’s claim that Armenia will open a permanent land corridor that will connect Azerbaijan with its Nakhichevan exclave. A senior Armenian official denied the claim earlier on Tuesday.

“The Secretary of State reaffirmed the U.S. readiness to continue supporting Armenia's democratic reforms, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the demarcation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the opening of regional communications, and the establishment of regional stability,” read the Armenian government statement.

The statement also said Blinken praised Yerevan’s “efforts to establish peace and stability in the region.”

Blinken commended Pashinian on May 2 for the “courage and flexibility” demonstrated by him in the talks with Baku.

Addressing the Armenian parliament on April 13, the prime minister said the international community is pressing Armenia to scale back its demands on the status of Karabakh and recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. He signaled Yerevan’s intention to make such concessions to Baku.

The country’s leading opposition groups responded by accusing Pashinian of planning to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over Karabakh. They launched on May 1 daily demonstrations in Yerevan aimed at forcing him to resign.

Commenting on the peaceful protests on May 9, the U.S. State Department urged the Armenian opposition to refrain from violence and “respect the rule of law and Armenia’s democracy.”