Pashinian Touts Armenia’s ‘Balanced’ Foreign Policy

Speaking at a Dutch think-tank, Clingendael Institute, Pashinian said Russia remains Armenia’s “strategic ally.” He stressed at the same time that his government is deepening ties with the European Union because “the EU is Armenia’s main partner in the sphere of democratic reforms.”

“The world order is changing before our eyes, and nobody knows what it will look like in the end,” Pashinian said, clearly alluding to the war in Ukraine. “For countries like Armenia, these are the most dangerous times. This must be noted and understood.”

“It is not easy for us to pursue a balanced [foreign] policy but we are doing everything to succeed in that endeavor,” he added, according to the Armenpress news agency.

Armenia, which is a member of Russian-led military and trade blocs and hosts Russian troops on its soil, has refrained from condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, let alone joining Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Pashinian and Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to strengthen political, economic and security ties between their countries when they met outside Moscow last month. Pashinian spoke of “common challenges” facing Armenia and Russia at a separate meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.