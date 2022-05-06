Court Refuses To Free Armenia’s Former Top Prosecutor

Hovsepian served as Armenia’s chief prosecutor from 1998-1999 and 2004-2013. He went on to become the first head of a newly created law-enforcement agency, the Investigative Committee, in 2014. He ran the committee until the 2018 “velvet revolution” that brought Nikol Pashinian to power.

Hovsepian was one of Armenia’s most powerful state officials during his tenure.

The 69-year-old now stands accused of bribery, money laundering and illegal entrepreneurial activity. The Anti-Corruption Committee (ACC) claims that he also misappropriated several properties while in office.

An ACC official leading the criminal investigation told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service last month that Hovsepian abused his powers to earn roughly 6.8 billion drams ($14.5 million) through various businesses controlled by him. His lawyer insisted that the businesses belonged to his adult sons and that the ex-prosecutor had nothing to do with them.

Hovsepian again denied the charges at the start of his trial earlier this week. He said they are based on false testimony given by two individuals.

Hovsepian also hit out at ACC chief Sasun Khachatrian, who also used to work as a prosecutor. He claimed that Khachatrian is taking revenge for his refusal to give him a job in the Investigative Committee.

Defense lawyers petitioned the court to free their client from custody on bail. The presiding judge, Mnatsakan Martirosian, rejected the request. The lawyers said they will appeal against the decision.

The veteran judge is notorious for rarely making decisions going against the current and former Armenian authorities’ wishes.