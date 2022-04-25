Մատչելիության հղումներ

Հայերեն English Русский
Մուտք | Գրանցվել
«Ազատության» բոլոր կայքերը
РУС ENG
site logo site logo
Նախորդը Հաջորդը
ՀՐԱՏԱՊ
Նախորդը Հաջորդը
Ուղիղ
in English

Karabakh Leader ‘Reassured’ By Pashinian

Armenia - Prime Minsiter Nikol Pashian meets with Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunian, Yerevan, July 9, 2021

Nagorno-Karabakh’s leader said on Monday Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has assured him that Armenia will not back any agreements on the territory’s status unacceptable to the Karabakh Armenians.

Addressing the Armenian parliament on April 13, Pashinian said that the international community is pressing Armenia to “lower a bit the bar on the question of Nagorno-Karabakh’s status” and recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. He signaled Yerevan’s intention to make such concessions to Baku.

The speech welcomed by the United States and the European Union stoked Armenian opposition allegations that Pashinian has agreed to Azerbaijani control over Karabakh.

Karabakh’s ethnic Armenian leadership openly deplored it. In a resolution unanimously approved by its members, the Karabakh parliament demanded that the Armenian authorities “abandon their current disastrous position.”

Arayik Harutiunian, the Karabakh president, again commented on the issue at a meeting with other officials in Stepanakert. Harutiunian was quoted by his press office as telling them that “no document on the status of Artsakh (Karabakh) is being discussed at this stage.”

He announced a “clear agreement with the prime minister of Armenia to the effect that in case of any discussion on the future status of Artsakh at the international level the position of the Armenian side must be agreed with the opinion of the Republic of Artsakh’s authorities and people.”

Pashinian insisted on Friday that his administration has no plans to “surrender” Karabakh through a peace deal with Azerbaijan. But he again did not specify Karabakh’s status acceptable to Yerevan in the current circumstances. He attacked his political opponents instead, saying that a tougher line advocated by them would lead to another war with Azerbaijan and a complete loss of Karabakh.

Առնչվող թեմաներով

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG