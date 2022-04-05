Pashinian, Blinken Discuss Armenian-Azeri Summit

An Armenian government statement on the phone call said they discussed, among other things, “processes taking place in the South Caucasus” and “increased tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“The parties stressed the importance of ensuring stability and peace in the region, emphasizing the importance of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ format,” the statement said, adding that they also touched upon the Armenian-Azerbaijani summit that will be hosted on Wednesday by Charles Michel, the top European Union official.

Aliyev and Pashinian decided last week to meet in Brussels as Azerbaijan pressed Armenia to accept its proposals on a “peace treaty” between the two nations. They scheduled the trilateral meeting with Michel a week after Azerbaijani troops seized a village in eastern Karabakh and tried to push deeper into the territory, sparking deadly fighting with Karabakh Armenian forces.

Russia called for an immediate Azerbaijani withdrawal from the “zone of responsibility” of 2,000 Russian peacekeepers stationed in Karabakh.

The U.S. State Department likewise deplored the Azerbaijani troop movements, calling them “irresponsible and unnecessarily provocative.” Baku rejected the criticism.

Pashinian was reported to brief Blinken on “the situation in Karabakh caused by the actions of Azerbaijani army units.”

The two men also discussed U.S.-Armenian relations and the conflict in Ukraine, according to the official Armenian readout of their phone call.

Blinken and the State Department did not immediately issue any statements on the conversation.