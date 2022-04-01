Putin, Pashinian Hold More Phone Talks

The Kremlin reported that they continued “the exchange of opinions on maintaining stability in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.” It said they both stressed the need for “strict observance” of Armenian-Azerbaijani agreements brokered by Moscow during and after the 2020 war over Karabakh.

A statement on the phone call released by the Armenian government said the two men talked about “ongoing steps to ensure security and stability in Nagorno-Karabakh” and the “tense situation” there resulting from last week’s Azerbaijani incursion into the disputed territory.

Russia accused Azerbaijan of violating the ceasefire regime after Azerbaijani forces seized a village in eastern Karabakh and surrounding territory on March 24. They reportedly withdrew from the village on Monday but continue to occupy nearby hills.

Putin discussed the situation in that area with Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in separate phone calls reported on Thursday. Pashinian told him that the Azerbaijani side may be planning “new provocations.”

Putin phoned the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders the day after the announcement of fresh face-to-face talks between them that will be hosted by the European Union’s top official, Charles Michel, in Brussels on April 6.