U.S. Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan To Intensify Diplomacy For ‘Comprehensive Solutions’

In reply to an RFE/RL Armenian Service question regarding Washington’s position on Armenia’s request for mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in organizing talks with Azerbaijan on a peace treaty, the embassy said: “The United States remains committed to promoting a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future for the South Caucasus region. As a Minsk Group Co-Chair, we urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue and intensify their diplomatic engagement to find comprehensive solutions to all outstanding issues. The United States is ready to assist Armenia and Azerbaijan with these efforts.”

As for whether the Minsk Group co-chairs plan a visit to the region any time soon, the embassy said it did not have anything new to share on this matter.

The mediating troika, including representatives of the United States, Russia and France, have not visited the region after the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia claims the mediators’ visit is hampered by Azerbaijan’s position.

At a news briefing in Moscow today Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow welcomes the readiness of Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage in the preparation of a peace treaty. She added that Russia was ready to provide “all possible assistance” to such a negotiation process.

Talking to RFE/RL’s Armenian Service earlier this week, French Ambassador to Armenia Anne Anne Louyot also said that as one of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, France is ready to do everything possible to achieve a lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.