Russia Hails Readiness Of Armenia, Azerbaijan For Peace Talks

During a weekly news briefing in Moscow Maria Zakharova said that Russia is ready to provide “all possible assistance” to such a negotiation process.

“As for the likely timing of the completion of this process, the signing of a peace treaty, I think it is now premature to talk about this topic,” the diplomat added, as quoted by Russia’s Tass news agency.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it had applied to the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs (Russia, the United States and France) to organize Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations on a peace treaty “on the basis of the UN Charter, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the Helsinki Final Act.”

It followed a statement by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov that Baku had submitted a five-point proposal to Yerevan to normalize relations.

During today’s news briefing Zakharova also said that Moscow is in favor of launching the process of delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border as soon as possible by setting up an appropriate bilateral commission.

“We are concerned about the situation in the [Karabakh] region and at certain sections of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. We have noted regular violations of the ceasefire since early March. The Russian peacekeeping contingent is taking appropriate measures in its area of responsibility to ensure stability and control the situation. Thanks to these efforts, no armed incidents have been recorded since March 13,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.