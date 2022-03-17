Մատչելիության հղումներ

Հայերեն English Русский
Մուտք | Գրանցվել
«Ազատության» բոլոր կայքերը
РУС ENG
site logo site logo
Նախորդը Հաջորդը
ՀՐԱՏԱՊ
Նախորդը Հաջորդը
Ուղիղ
in English

Russia Hails Readiness Of Armenia, Azerbaijan For Peace Talks

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova gives a news briefing in Moscow (file photo).

Moscow welcomes the readiness of Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage in the preparation of a peace treaty, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday.

During a weekly news briefing in Moscow Maria Zakharova said that Russia is ready to provide “all possible assistance” to such a negotiation process.

“As for the likely timing of the completion of this process, the signing of a peace treaty, I think it is now premature to talk about this topic,” the diplomat added, as quoted by Russia’s Tass news agency.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it had applied to the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs (Russia, the United States and France) to organize Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations on a peace treaty “on the basis of the UN Charter, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the Helsinki Final Act.”

It followed a statement by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov that Baku had submitted a five-point proposal to Yerevan to normalize relations.

During today’s news briefing Zakharova also said that Moscow is in favor of launching the process of delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border as soon as possible by setting up an appropriate bilateral commission.

“We are concerned about the situation in the [Karabakh] region and at certain sections of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. We have noted regular violations of the ceasefire since early March. The Russian peacekeeping contingent is taking appropriate measures in its area of responsibility to ensure stability and control the situation. Thanks to these efforts, no armed incidents have been recorded since March 13,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG