Pashinian, Putin Discuss Karabakh In Phone Call

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Sochi, Russia, November 26, 2021.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and other issues in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin reported on Wednesday.

The transcript of the call released by Pashinian’s press office said that the two leaders, in particular, discussed the process of implementing agreements reached by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia and included in their trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021.

Pashinian and Putin also reportedly discussed Armenia’s application to the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, including Russia, for the organization of talks on a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

“The leaders of Armenia and Russia exchanged views on the Armenian-Turkish dialogue, recent regional developments and the situation around Ukraine. Issues related to the forthcoming official visit of the prime minister of Armenia to the Russian Federation were also discussed,” the press release said.

In an unrelated development Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hailed the process of Turkish-Armenian normalization as he hosted his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Moscow on Wednesday.

“We welcome the course towards the normalization of these bilateral ties between the two neighboring countries,” Lavrov said.

