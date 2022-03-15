Blinken, Pashinian Discuss Karabakh In Phone Call

“The parties stressed the need for stability and peace in the region, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, which will contribute to the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” a statement issued by the Armenian prime minister’s press office said.

It added that Pashinian and Blinken also “exchanged views on the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the chances for unblocking communications in the region, as well as the ongoing dialogue between Armenia and Turkey.”

“The sides also referred to the processes taking place in the international arena, including the situation in Ukraine,” the statement said.

During their telephone conversation Pashinian and Blinken also reportedly addressed issues on the U.S.-Armenian agenda.

“[They] attached importance to ensuring the continuity of the strategic dialogue in order to develop and strengthen bilateral cooperation in various spheres. The [Armenian] prime minister thanked the American side for its consistent support to Armenia in the democratic reforms, stressed that the further strengthening of democracy is the absolute priority of the Armenian Government, and that our country will resolutely continue to move in that direction,” the statement reads.