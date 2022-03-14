Key Defendant In ‘Faulty Missiles’ Case Released On Bail

An appeals court in Yerevan on Monday granted the request of David Galstian, a well-known arms dealer better known by his nickname “Patron Davo”, for being released pending trial, but rejected similar requests from three other defendants in the case, including former Defense Minister David Tonoyan.

The court ruled that Galstian may be released after paying a bail of 50 million drams, which is about $100,000.

Galstian and the other defendants in the case were arrested last year on charges of fraud and embezzlement related to the supply and purchase of allegedly outdated air-to-surface missiles for the Armenian Air Force that prosecutors allege cost the state almost 2.3 billion drams (about $4.5 million).

All four denied the accusations as they went on trial in January.

The court today refused to release Tonoyan from pretrial detention despite personal guarantees provided by two pro-government lawmakers as well as the leader of an extra-parliamentary party, the former defense minister’s lawyer told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service.