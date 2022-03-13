New Armenian President Sworn In

The inauguration ceremony took place at a special session of the Armenian parliament boycotted by its two opposition factions.

After 2015 amendments in Armenia’s constitution transforming it into a parliamentary republic the country’s president has largely ceremonial powers. Still, the president is considered to be the head of state.

Khachatrian was nominated for presidency by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s ruling Civil Contract party after a sudden resignation in January by Armen Sarkissian, who had occupied the post of the country’s president since 2018.

Civil Contract’s faction in parliament later installed Khachatrian as president in a two-round vote boycotted by the opposition Hayastan and Pativ Unem factions.

In his speech today Khachatrian acknowledged that he was assuming office at a pivotal time for Armenia amid “complicated regional and international challenges.”

“We are witnessing rapidly changing geopolitical developments as a result of which current global security systems are being transformed. Today, more than ever, we need wisdom, confidence, stability and unity,” the new Armenian president said.

Khachatrian, 62, is an economist who had served as mayor of Yerevan from 1992-1996 during former President Levon Ter-Petrosian’s rule. He was a staunch political ally of Ter-Petrosian until agreeing to join Pashinian’s government last August. Khachatrian quit the Ter-Petrosian-led political party before being nominated as a candidate for president who, under Armenia’s constitution, must not have any party affiliation.

Under Armenia’s constitution, the president is elected for just one term of seven years.