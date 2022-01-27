Government Not Planning More Restrictions Despite Omicron Surge

The Ministry of Health said in the morning that 2,556 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the largest single-day number of cases registered in the last three months. The ministry had reported only 100-150 cases a day in late December and early January.

Avanesian again blamed the sharp increase in infections on the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus when she spoke during a weekly cabinet meeting in Yerevan. She indicated that the government will not toughen its sanitary rules, let alone impose lockdown restrictions, to cope with the surge.

The government scrapped mandatory mask wearing outdoors in December after weeks of a steady drop in infections. Armenians are currently required to wear masks only in shops and other enclosed areas as well as on public transport. Most of them ignore this rule.

Also, the government introduced on January 22 a mandatory coronavirus health pass for entry to cultural and leisure venues. Only those people who have been inoculated against COVID-19 or have had a recent negative test are now allowed to visit them.

The measure is meant to boost Armenia’s low vaccination rate. Less than a third of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated so far. According to the Ministry of Health, elderly people make up a disproportionately large percentage of unvaccinated Armenians.

“Our main objective now is to increase vaccination rates among citizens aged 65 and older,” said Avanesian.

The minister seemed encouraged by the fact that only “5 or 6 percent of infected people need hospitalization” right now.

“At present, six medical centers are involved in treatment of COVID-19,” she said. “We will set up additional hospital beds if need be.”