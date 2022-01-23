Armenian President Resigns

Sarkissian also complained about verbal attacks from “various political factions” which he said have targeted him and members of his family during his tenure. He did not name those detractors.

“After very long deliberations and four years of active work, I have decided to resign from the post of the president of the republic,” Sarkisian said in a statement. “This decision is not emotional at all, and it follows certain logic.”

“The president does not have the necessary tools to influence the radical processes of domestic and foreign policy in these difficult times for the country and the nation,” added the statement.

In particular, the 68-year-old head of state, in office since April 2018, pointed to his inability to veto bills passed by the parliament or “influence issues relating to war and peace.” In that regard, he renewed his calls for major amendments to the Armenian constitution.

Under the constitution, which was radically amended in 2015, the president of the republic is elected by the parliament. The current National Assembly is controlled by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s Civil Contract party.

Pashinian and his political allies did not immediately react to Sarkissian’s surprise resignation.