Armenian FM Invited To Forum In Turkey

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum organized by the Turkish government will bring together politicians, diplomats and experts from around the world for three-day discussions on international security.

“The foreign ministers of 39 countries have already confirmed their participation,” Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

“We have also invited neighboring countries: Armenia, Greece, Greek Cyprus, Israel and Egypt,” he added, listing nations with which Turkey has strained relations.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry on Thursday confirmed that Mirzoyan has received an invitation from Ankara. He has not yet decided whether to participate in the forum, said a ministry spokesman.

Cavusoglu revealed the invitation to Mirzoyan less than a week after special envoys of Armenia and Turkey held the first round of negotiations on normalizing relations between the two neighboring states.

The Turkish and Armenian foreign ministries described the talks held in Moscow as “positive and constructive.” They said the two envoys agreed to continue the dialogue “without preconditions.” It is not yet clear when they will meet again.

Cavusoglu said that Ankara is interested in the normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations. But he would not say whether it could establish diplomatic relations with Yerevan and open the Turkish-Armenian border soon.

Cavusoglu repeatedly stressed earlier that Ankara will continue to coordinate its policy on Armenia with Azerbaijan.