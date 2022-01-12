Pashinian Discusses Karabakh, Kazakhstan With Putin

The Kremlin said the two men discussed “the current situation around Nagorno-Karabakh” and the implementation of Russian-brokered agreements reached by Armenia and Azerbaijan. They also spoke about the ongoing peacekeeping operation conducted in Kazakhstan by the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, it said.

The Armenian government’s press office released a virtually identical statement on the phone call.

The statements made no explicit mention of Tuesday’s heavy fighting that left one Azerbaijani and three Armenian soldiers dead.

It broke out at a border section separating Armenia’s Gegharkunik province from the Kelbajar district west of Karabakh. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of provoking the clash that reportedly involved artillery and attack drones.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar discussed the incidents in a phone call. “As always, the Turkish armed forces stand with Azerbaijan,” Akar was reported to say during the conversation.

The Azerbaijani military said on Wednesday that its positions in Kelbajar came under renewed Armenian fire overnight.

The Armenian Defense Ministry reported no overnight skirmishes in the area. The mayor of an Armenian border village, Verin Shorzha, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that he heard no gunfire after Tuesday’s fighting.

Putin held a trilateral meeting with Pashinian and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi on November 26. Pashinian and Aliyev pledged to ease tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijan border by launching a Russian-mediated process of its demarcation.