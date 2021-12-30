Armenia Lifts Ban On Imports From Turkey

The ban came into force on December 31, 2020 and was extended by six months in June. Yerevan described it as retaliation for Ankara’s “inflammatory calls,” arms supplies to Azerbaijan and “deployment of terrorist mercenaries to the conflict zone.”

The Armenian Ministry of Economy told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service on December 13 that it will likely recommend another six-month extension to the government. However, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s cabinet has adopted no such decisions since then.

The cabinet held its last session of the year on Thursday. This presumably means that the ban will no longer be in force starting from January 1.

The development comes ahead of anticipated talks between Armenia and Turkey on normalizing bilateral relations. The governments of the two neighboring states appointed special envoys for that purpose earlier this month.

In recent months, Turkish leaders have made statements making the normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations conditional on Armenia agreeing to open a land corridor that would connect Azerbaijan to its Nakhichevan exclave. They have also cited Baku’s demands for a formal Armenian recognition of Azerbaijani sovereignty over Karabakh.

Citing these statements, Armenian opposition leaders have accused Pashinian of being ready to make unilateral concessions to Ankara and Baku. The Armenian Foreign Ministry has insisted that Yerevan continues to stand for “normalizing relations with Turkey without preconditions.”

Turkey has refused to establish diplomatic relations with Armenia and kept the border between the two states closed since the early 1990s out of solidarity with Azerbaijan. It has also banned all imports from Armenia.

Armenia imported (mostly via Georgia) $267 million worth of Turkish-manufactured products in 2019. According to the Ministry of Economy, Turkish imports fell to just $20 million in the first nine months of 2021.

Ministry officials have said that the ban, which does not cover raw materials, has had a positive impact on Armenian manufacturers of clothing, shoes and household goods.