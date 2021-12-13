Russia Hosts Multilateral Talks On South Caucasus Peace

The idea of the so-called “3+3” peace platform involving the three South Caucasus states and the neighboring powers was floated by Ankara shortly after last year’s war in Nagorno-Karabakh. It was backed in one way or another by all but one of those countries. Georgia said it will not join the cooperation framework because of its long-running conflict with Russia.

Deputy foreign ministers of the five other nations met in Moscow on Friday in what the Russian Foreign Ministry described as the launch of the “Consultative Regional Platform 3+3.” A ministry statement said they agreed to concentrate on confidence-building measures, regional economic cooperation and transport links as well as “common threats and challenges.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the talks involved a “constructive exchange of views” on “practical issues of common interest to all participants.” The five sides agreed to “give priority to trade, economy, transport, culture and humanitarian issues,” it said in a statement.

“Representatives of the five participating countries agreed to adopt a flexible working format and expressed their hope that Georgia too will join the consultations in the future,” added the statement.

Armenia was represented at the meeting by Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgian. According to the Foreign Ministry in Yerevan, Gevorgian reaffirmed the official Armenian position that the regional initiative must avoid any “duplication of other international platforms, including those with conflict settlement mandates.”

The ministry clearly referred to the OSCE Minsk Group co-headed by Russia, the United States and France. Moscow has also been mediating ongoing Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations on opening transport links between the two South Caucasus foes.

The Armenian government has sought to allay in recent weeks domestic fears that Turkey could use the five-party platform to further increase its presence in the region to the detriment of Armenia and its national security. Ankara provided decisive military support to Baku during the 2020 war.