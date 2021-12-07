Opposition Aides ‘Assaulted In Armenian Parliament’

One of the deputies representing the ruling Civil Contract party, Hrachya Hakobian, denied the attack and accused the men working for the main opposition Hayastan alliance of disrespecting him and his colleagues.

The violence reportedly broke out after Hakobian and another Civil Contract deputy traded barbs with two of the Hayastan aides in the parliament lobby.

One of those aides, Gerasim Vartanian, claimed that shortly afterwards he and two other opposition staffers were lured to the offices of deputy speaker Ruben Rubinian where they were attacked by a much larger number of men, including Hakobian and other pro-government lawmakers.

Aram Vartevanian, a senior Hayastan parliamentarian, charged that the violence was “preplanned” by the parliament majority.

“The most unfortunate thing is that the incident happened in the presence of security officers,” said Vartevanian.

Hakobian, who is also Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s brother-in-law, categorically denied that the oppositionists were ambushed and attacked. He also insisted that neither he nor any other deputy from the ruling party took part in the violent clash which he blamed on Vartanian.

Commenting on the cause of the violence, Hakobian said Vartanian and another opposition aide acted disrespectfully towards him and Civil Contract’s Sisak Gabrielian. In particular, he told journalists, they had “facial expressions matching their hooligan posture.”

Armenia’s Office of the Prosecutor-General said it told the National Security Service (NSS) to investigate the incident.

Another law-enforcement agency, the Special Investigative Service, did not prosecute anyone after investigating an August brawl on the Armenian parliament floor. It erupted when Hayastan’s Vahe Hakobian criticized the Armenian government during a heated session of the National Assembly attended by Pashinian.

Hakobian interrupted his speech as he was approached by three Civil Contract lawmakers and kicked by one of them. He and five other Hayastan deputies, including deputy speaker Ishkhan Saghatelian, were hit by a larger number of Civil Contract lawmakers in an ensuing melee that was not swiftly stopped by scores of security personnel present in the chamber.