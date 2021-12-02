Armenian Speaker Defends Purchase Of New Limo

The government allocated 90 million drams ($185,000) for the purchase of the BMW limousine last week, sparking strong criticism from opposition politicians and civil society members.

Some critics accused Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian of hypocrisy. They argued that as an opposition lawmaker Pashinian had himself accused Armenia’s former government of wasting scarce public funds on expensive cars used by many state officials.

Simonian told 1in.am that he himself asked the government to buy him a new limousine. He claimed that his current official car, reportedly manufactured in 2010, frequently breaks down and requires expensive repairs.

“It’s an armored car that was not designed for long-term use. It weighs at least 4.5 tons,” he said.

Asked why he did not opt for a less expensive vehicle, Simonian said: “Because the National Assembly is a representative body and we receive many [foreign] guests … We have many official engagements.”

The speaker, who is a leading member of Pashinian’s Civil Contract party, also said that the parliament staff has saved this year 600 million drams in expenditures projected by the state budget.