Armenian Death Toll In Recent Border Clashes Rises To Six

Shortly after a Russian-mediated ceasefire was reached on Tuesday, Armenia’s Defense Ministry admitted one dead, saying that communication with 24 other Armenian soldiers had been lost, while 13 soldiers had been taken prisoner by Azerbaijan.

In a statement released today the ministry reported the names of five servicemen killed in the clashes, including one officer, saying that the identity of another soldier killed in the fighting could not be established yet.

“Intensive work with the mediation and participation of the Russian side is underway to repatriate soldiers who were taken prisoner or went missing as a result of the fighting,” the ministry said.

It added that the situation along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of November 19 morning remained “relatively stable and under the control of the Armenian Armed Forces.”

Azerbaijan said that seven of its soldiers were killed and 10 others were wounded in the Tuesday fighting that proved to be the worst since a Russian-ceasefire put an end to Armenian-Azerbaijani hostilities over Nagorno-Karabakh last November in which nearly 7,000 people were killed.

The latest fighting was followed by renewed international calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage in a process of delimitating and demarcating their Soviet-era border.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on Thursday that a Russian proposal on the “preparatory stage” of the border delimitation and demarcation process was acceptable to Yerevan.