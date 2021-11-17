Dozens Of Armenian Soldiers Captured Or Missing After Border Clashes With Azerbaijan

In a statement released in the morning the ministry reaffirmed that one Armenian soldier was killed in what was the worst fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan since last year’s Russian-brokered ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.

It added that 13 Armenian soldiers were captured by Azerbaijani forces and another 24 Armenian servicemen are missing and their fate currently remains unknown.

Intense fighting along the Armenian-Azerbaijan border yesterday was stopped due to a ceasefire reached through Russia’s mediation.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry said that as of 10:00 am the situation at the borders with Azerbaijan is “relatively stable” and the ceasefire “mostly holds.”

It also added that “negotiations are currently underway with the mediation of the Russian side for the resolution of the situation and the repatriation of the captured servicemen.”

“Intensive work is underway to establish the whereabouts of the servicemen who went missing,” the ministry said.

The ministry also confirmed that as a result of fighting Armenia lost two “combat positions” that are currently controlled by Azerbaijani forces.

At the same time, it claimed that 70 Azerbaijani soldiers were killed or wounded in the clashes, and that Azerbaijan also lost a number of military hardware, including armored fighting vehicles and trucks.